'Metal Gear Survive' News: Massive Flop in UK Sales Chart

Konami It looks like "Metal Gear Survive" might have some trouble surviving the competition.

Despite releasing in a week with almost no competition, "Metal Gear Survive" still failed to hit the top 5 rankings in sales in the U.K.

According to the latest results by Chart-Track in the U.K., Konami's latest "Metal Gear" game, the first one to release after Kojima's departure, is the sixth best-selling game of its launch week.

When looking at it on a platform basis, the PlayStation 4 version only got as far as 13 on the charts and accounted for 68 percent of all sales, while the Xbox One version snuck in at 33.

It should be noted that "Metal Gear Survive" released in a fairly quiet week with almost no other new titles. Instead, the top 5 games of the week are all old releases with "FIFA 18" still the king in the U.K., followed by "Grand Theft Auto V," "Call of Duty: WWII," "Monster Hunter World," and "EA Sports UFC 3."

When compared to previous entries in the series, according to reports, 2013's "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" sold 85 percent more copies in its first week. Industry analyst Daniel "ZhugeEX" Ahmad also chimed in to say that "Metal Gear Survive" sold about five percent as much copies as "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain" did in that window.

The numbers are not much better on Steam.

Steam Charts reports that "Metal Gear Survive" reached a peak player count of 5,511. In comparison, "Metal Gear Solid V" hit a peak of 90,952 players during its launch day. "Metal Gear Rising," the last spin-off to release from the franchise, peaked at 11,964 players. It is clear to see that it is struggling to compare with its predecessors.

It is no secret that there is a bit of bad blood between Konami and the "Metal Gear" fanbase after the company's falling out with series creator Hideo Kojima. The fans are also not happy with the direction the series took with "Survive," turning a conspiracy thriller stealth game into a survival sim with zombies and the numbers really show that dissatisfaction.