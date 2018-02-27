'Metal Gear Survive' News: Possible Hidden Message from Developers Discovered

Konami It seems even people working at Konami are not happy with the direction the "Metal Gear" franchise went.

It is no secret that Konami's recently released "Metal Gear Survive" is a bit of a controversial issue, especially among those who loved the original franchise. Could it be possible that even the folks working on the game had it out for the game? Some eagle-eyed fans noticed what may be a hidden message (or perhaps a cry for help) from some of the developers.

When first creating a character in "Metal Gear Survive," one of the first images the player sees is a clipboard that has the player name listed among a list of other soldiers. Well, some more perceptive fans, both on Reddit and Twitter, noticed a strange pattern with regard to the listed names.

If one were to take the first letter of the last names while skipping the first three names and the player-created name, the letters spell out the phrase "KJP FOREVER."

KJP is short for Kojima Productions, the company that Hideo Kojima, creator of the "Metal Gear" series, established some time ago. Originally a subsidiary of Konami, it is now its own independent game studio. Evidently, it seems someone on the inside is siding with Kojima with regard to this whole dispute.

In addition to the hidden message, the final two names on the list are "Bastard Yota" and "Cunning Yuji," two soldiers who share names with Yota Tsutsumizaki and Yuji Kaine, two of the lead designers on "Metal Gear Survive," with Tsutsumizaki himself acting as director as well.

Well, it seems that at least one person inside Konami's ranks is not happy with the direction the series went. As most fans would know, "Survive" is the latest entry in the "Metal Gear" franchise and is the first game to be released after Kojima and Konami parted ways.

Instead of the typical "Metal Gear" game that deals in espionage, spies, and conspiracies, "Metal Gear Survive" is more of an action survival game with zombies. A lot of fans were unhappy with how Konami seems to treat the "Metal Gear" name and have more or less chosen to boycott the game.