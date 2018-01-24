'Metal Gear Survive' News: Producer Clarifies the Scope of Microtransactions in the Game

(Photo: Konami) An image from "Metal Gear Survive."

"Metal Gear Survive" will require players to be connected to the internet.

This was revealed by Konami during the preview session of the spinoff, which will be the first game in the long-running franchise without the involvement of Hideo Kojima.

This means that whether gamers play the single-player campaign or the multiplayer mode of "Metal Gear Survive," they will have to be constantly online.

The studio explained to GameSpot the online connectivity requirement in "Metal Gear Survive" is a way to "support a seamless integration between single player and co-op." Konami says that this will also enable them to provide ongoing content after the game's launch.

"Metal Gear Survive" was also confirmed to feature microtransactions where players can use real world money to get in-game currency to buy items that can help them move forward and boost their experience points.

While this is not new in the franchise, some fans are not happy about this part of the game (many of them have been dismissing the game anyway because Kojima is not part of it).

However, "Metal Gear Survive" producer Yuji Korekado doused the fears of players in an interview published in the latest issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine UK:

There will not be loot boxes, and there will not be Pay-to-Win types of microtransactions. There will be things like the accessories in "Metal Gear Online" and Forward Operating Base in "Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain."

The single-player mode of "Metal Gear Survive" should take the average player 15 to 20 hours to complete, as Konami brand manager Jennifer Tsang revealed to GameSpot. As to what players can expect in the campaign, Korekado had this to say:

In the early part of the game, you have a small range that's centered around the base camp, but as you make your way through the game the area you can explore gradually gets bigger and bigger. And as the area you can explore gets bigger, missions that advance the story appear, as do sub-quests.

"Metal Gear Survive" will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Feb. 20 in North America, Feb. 21 in Japan then in Europe the next day.