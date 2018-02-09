'Metal Gear Survive' News: Second Beta Coming to Consoles and PC Next Week

Konami "Metal Gear Survive" sees players facing off against zombies.

Konami has announced that it is setting up for another open beta for the upcoming "Metal Gear Survive," the survival action-adventure game that takes the "Metal Gear" franchise and adds zombies to the mix.

The next open beta will take place during the next weekend, from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, and will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players, according to the game's official site. Anyone that downloaded the previous beta and kept them on their systems will not have to redownload the whole thing, although they will have to install an update patch.

During the upcoming beta, players will be able to take part in three missions spanned across two maps and will support cooperative play up to a maximum of four players. The beta will also offer special daily rewards during the span of the weekend and, after creating a character, participants will receive bonuses for the full game, should they choose to purchase it.

"Metal Gear Survive" is the latest installment in the much-beloved "Metal Gear" franchise and will be the first entry in the series after the departure of Hideo Kojima, former director of the franchise, from Konami.

It has had a very controversial reputation, especially from fans of the long-running series of games. When it was first announced in August 2016, it was hit almost with unanimous hate. Up to now, its initial announcement trailer has a nearly 85 percent dislike bar on YouTube, and that does not make for good publicity.

It will be interesting to see just how well this game can do commercially with all the issues and concerns surrounding it. It will be even more interesting to see how Konami reacts to the reception, whether good or bad, when it has previously been rumored to more or less give up on developing games for the console market and instead focus on making mobile games and casino machines, which have also tainted their once prestigious reputation in the eyes of gamers. Should the game do poorly, the developer may double down on its stance and just not develop console games ever again.

Only time will tell just exactly what will happen down the line. "Metal Gear Survive" could very well be the last "Metal Gear" game in the franchise.