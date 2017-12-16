Konami Gameplay screenshot from 'Metal Gear Survive'

Konami recently revealed details about the single-player campaign for the spinoff release "Metal Gear Survive" in a new commentary trailer. Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that the game will enter beta stage next month.

Before the recently released trailer, Konami had always presented the upcoming game to be heavy on co-op elements. So, this time, the game developer focused on showing what the title has to offer in terms of its single-player campaign.

Overall, the single-player mode still sticks to the game's survival action-adventure genre. This means gamers will have to carry out survival tasks such as building their camp and hunting for food.

In the trailer, the narrator explained that "Metal Gear Survive's" plot was a separate story from other "Metal Gear" installments. However, its premise picks off from the ending of "Metal Gear Solid V" where the Mother Base was attacked.

The story of the "Metal Gear Survive" campaign begins in the same setting but with the emergence of a wormhole in the skies that sucked in all living soldiers. However, one of them managed to survive and this character represents the main protagonist who was later on transported to an unfamiliar location. This is where the player's survival skills will come into play.

Apart from maintaining a base camp and hunting animals, the main problem that players will face in the campaign is how to survive amid the attacks of hordes of Wanderers -- creatures that look a lot like zombies. Along the way, players will find other survivors who they have to save from the Wanderers.

Like most survival-themed video games, players will have to gather items found in their environment, which will be required to build other structures. As the gamers save more survivors, they will soon take on the role of being a leader and give these survivors a task in their base camp.

Notably, "Metal Gear Survive" is the first in the franchise to be produced after Hideo Kojima left Konami.

"Metal Gear Survive's" multiplayer mode will enter the beta stage on Jan. 18-21, 2018 only for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players. The game will then be officially released on Feb. 20, 2018 to consoles and PC platforms.