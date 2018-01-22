'Metal Gear Survive' Producer Says There Will Be No Microtransactions

Facebook/mgs A promotional image for "Metal Gear Survive" from Konami.

With a few weeks left before the release of "Metal Gear Survive," an open beta was launched to give the fans an idea on what they can expect for the game. The open beta revealed that "Metal Gear Survive" will require constant internet connection and microtransactions. The game's producer Yuji Korekado has a few things to say about the feedback this has received.

According to reports, "Metal Gear Survive" will require constant internet connection. Korekado revealed that this was made so as to support better integration between single player and co-op modes. Furthermore, it is expected to make it easier for the developers to release new content after the final version of "Metal Gear Survive" is launched. Furthermore, the open beta revealed that the game will have microtransactions and Pay To Win mechanisms, which has especially received negative feedback from the fans. To this end, Korekado has released a statement on the matter.

"Fans and gamers in general seemed to take Metal Gear Survive to be a continuation of the Metal Gear series, so I regret that we caused that confusion," Konami said in an interview, as reported by WCCFTECH. "There will not be loot boxes, and there will not be Pay-to-Win types of microtransactions. There will be things like the accessories in Metal Gear Online, and Forward Operating Base in MGSV: The Phantom Pain."

Aside from that, Korekado has revealed that there are more things to expect for the single-player mode of the game and it will be apparent when it launched. "Metal Gear Survive" is scheduled to launch on Feb. 20 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It will have a price tag of $39.99. In the meantime, more information is expected to be released on "Metal Gear Survive" and fans are advised to stay tuned in the coming weeks.