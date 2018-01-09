(Photo: Konami) An image from "Metal Gear Survive."

New gameplay footage from "Metal Gear Survive" has been released, showcasing six minutes of pure single-player goodness.

Some gamers have already scrutinized the footage (embedded below) for anything that could give them more information about the upcoming survival action-adventure game.

One Reddit user found an interesting piece of information, pointing out that "Metal Gear Survive" features a slingshot weapon that uses a slideless gun frame, an idea that seems to intrigue and excite fans.

While Redditors are quick to point out that this is not the first game to come with such type of weapons — "Battlefield 3" and "Far Cry 4" easily come to mind with their crossbow pistols — it is a welcome concept for many players.

There is not much excitement about the release of "Metal Gear Survive," which is the first game in the long-running series developed without the involvement of the franchise's creator Hideo Kojima, who is currently busy with his own upcoming game "Death Stranding."

Fans who enjoyed the previous games are not too thrilled about bringing zombies into the mix either, but some are considering to pick the title up with what has been shown in the single-player gameplay footage.

Often times, however, players are reminded of other games upon watching the "Metal Gear Survive" gameplay with some seeing a hint of "The Last of Us" and "Fortnite" in the game with a bit of "Dead Rising" thrown in there too.

Some gamers say that the game looks like a "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain" mod, but one that exceeds their initial expectation about it. PC Gamer, on the other hand, is pumped after seeing the base-building side of things in title game.

The official description for "Metal Gear Survive" reads:

Introducing a new style of "Metal Gear," where teamwork and strategy will be the key to your fate. "Metal Gear Survive" is a spin-off of "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain" that integrates "MGSV:TPP's" intense gameplay elements into a survival action format. Experience "Metal Gear" like you never have before with the tension of stealth gameplay, tactics of base defense, and the grueling reality of survival. Set in a dangerous, ruined world filled with creatures and hazardous mist, your success relies on your ability to read the evolving situation and make strategic choices - placing defensive units, predicting enemy behavior and designing attack patterns.

"Metal Gear Survive" releases on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on Feb. 20 in the United States and Feb. 22 in Europe.