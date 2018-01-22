'Metal Gear Survive' Will Have Microtransactions but No Pay-to-Win Loot Boxes, Konami Explains

"Metal Gear Survive" was the subject of some controversy earlier this weekend when fans took issue with Konami's recent announcement that there will be microtransactions in the game. Series producer Yuji Korekado explains that while there will be in-game purchases, they would not include pay-to-win items or loot boxes.

In a recent interview for the latest Official PlayStation Magazine UK edition, "Metal Gear" producer Korekado touched on the topic of microtransactions to try to clear up some of the confusion regarding their announcement.

Konami "Metal Gear Survive" is a spin-off of "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain" that integrates MGSV:TPP's intense gameplay elements into a survival action format.

"There will not be loot boxes, and there will not be Pay-to-Win types of microtransactions," he said, as quoted by Comic Book. Korekado assures fans that while there will be an in-game store, players will not be able to take advantage of pay-to-win purchases to get a leg up on the competition.

Loot boxes, a subject of much player outrage these past few months, especially for "Star Wars Battlefront 2" and "Destiny 2," will not be in the game either, as Korekado makes clear. What will be in the "Metal Gear Survive" in-game store are cosmetic and player base options for the game, as well as their other related titles.

"There will be things like the accessories in 'Metal Gear Online,' and Forward Operating Base in 'MGSV: The Phantom Pain,'" he added.

There are a lot of questions aimed at Konami by the "Metal Gear" fanbase, especially with the company going through with a new "Metal Gear" title without series creator "Hideo Kojima." For one, the new game certainly makes a detour from the classic "Metal Gear" formula by introducing survival and base-building mechanics.

"Fans and gamers in general seemed to take 'Metal Gear Survive' to be a continuation of the Metal Gear series, so I regret that we caused that confusion," Korekada explained.

"Metal Gear Survive" comes out on Feb. 20 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.