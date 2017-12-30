'Metal Max Xeno' News, Update: New Trailer Released, Shows More Characters in Action

(Photo: YouTube/Kadokawa Games) A screenshot from the "Metal Max Xeno" trailer.

Players will meet a couple of new faces in the upcoming open-world role-playing game "Metal Max Xeno" who will help the protagonist with the cause. Their battle skills will prove vital to it all.

One of the characters that players will meet in the game is the 20-year-old "rebellious aniki-type gangster" Dylan, who stands as the boss of a gang of thieves. He is known as a troublemaker in the outskirts of the Iron Base.

When he was fighting to avenge his underlings, who were killed by SoNs, the protagonist and company saved him, but the Iron Base decides to consider expelling him for his violent behavior.

In "Metal Max Xeno," players will see Dylan not only engage in battle but also pilot a tank, which he uses to wreak havoc on those who messed with his allies.

Also new to the action in "Metal Max Xeno" is the 29-year-old immortal soldier Maria. Although she was born not too far away from the Iron Base, she went far and wide to train and only returns after learning that her hometown is in crisis with her comrades annihilated as they attempted to save it.

Maria not only pilots tanks, but is skilled in handling them, thanks to her intense training:

Maria continues to defend the place her comrades protected with their lives. With her comrades in mind and promise close to her heart, she chooses to fight alongside the protagonist.

Dylan and Maria are "valuable comrades" to the "Metal Max Xeno" protagonist and along the way will become his "strength." A brand-new trailer for the game shows the pair in action.

It also treats players with a glimpse of the story and the core characters like Thalys and Toni, whose journey gamers will follow in "Metal Max Xeno." Kadokawa Games also revealed what the "hunter life" is like in the game:

After arriving at Iron Base, Thalys is introduced to Po-, and the other members living within, then soon gets sent to scout the surrounding areas. This is the beginning of his journey for revenge. The field is full of treasure scattered around, waiting to be discovered. With the obtained equipment, you are able to customize the tank to have different specs. Within the field are also various "Vester Ports," warp points that can be used to quick travel. Thalys and his allies will need to explore Remains, which are too small for tanks to enter. As this means they will be fighting in person, players should make sure they are properly equipped for the challenge. If Thalys and the party falls in battle, they will be warped back to Iron Base with Po-M's help. In the Remains are important scientific information which will raise Iron Base's Technology Score. As Tech Score is raised, so does Tech Level, which increases customization options and list of producible weapons.

Kadokawa Games also detailed the preorder bonuses and editions "Metal Max Xeno" will come in when it releases for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita on April 19.