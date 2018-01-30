'Metal Max Xeno' Will Be Released Outside Japan; Details on New Character and Tank Revealed

(Photo: YouTube/Kadokawa Games) A screenshot from the "Metal Max Xeno" trailer.

The highly anticipated role-playing video game "Metal Max Xeno" has been confirmed for release in North America, Europe and Asia.

This is just the second game in the "Metal Max" series to hit the west — the first one being the "Metal Saga," which was released on the PlayStation 2 in 2006.

There is no word yet on when "Metal Max Xeno" will be released in the said regions. The game will be launched in Japan on April 19.

Publisher Kadokawa Games also revealed details on a new character named Misaki and his tank called the Type 22 Flakpanzer.

Misaki is a 26-year-old survivor who "continued to wander on his own." The official description for the new "Metal Max Xeno" reads:

He is a handsome man with good looks that can easily be mistaken for those of a woman, and the slender style of a supermodel. A soldier of scholarly intellect, his life's work seems to be researching the "Great Destruction."

Misaki wears a mask to "preserve his good looks and health." In the "Metal Max Xeno" battlefield, he serves as a recovery expert to heal his injured companions.

He uses the Type 22 Flakpanzer, which he used to get around the "the desolated world alone in pursuit of knowledge on mankind's imminent annihilation." The official description reads:

It is a Flakpanzer (anti-aircraft tank) designed with top priority "surface-to-air capability," with a surface-to-air capability chassis equipped by default. It features two anti-aircraft cannons as its main armaments in its uniquely-shaped turrets, and specializes in fighting airborne monsters. By shooting the anti-aircraft cannons at a level angle, it can also destroy enemies on the ground. The tank was designed as a fusion of the German Gepard tank and the Japanese Self-Defense Force's Type 87 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun.

"Metal Max Xeno" will be released exclusively on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PS Vita.