'Metro Exodus' New Trailer Shown at The Game Awards 2017

4A Games has a new "Metro Exodus" trailer The Game Awards 2017, and it hits all the post-apocalyptic notes perfectly. There's no actual gameplay footage for now, as the short clip is all about setting the tone.

It's still a good amount of "Metro Exodus" material, though, even for a clip that does not include a single moment of gameplay footage. For now, fans are still wondering if the new "Metro" sequel will have linear levels, or if it will take on the more open-world nature of the critically-acclaimed "Stalker" game.

4A Games "Metro Exodus" players will eventually leave Moscow and explore new regions as the weather and seasons change in-game.

In any case, "Metro Exodus" is the biggest, and perhaps most ambitious project in the "Metro" series that 4A Games have tackled, according to studio producer John Bloch. The story carries on from where "Metro: Last Light" ended, way back in 2013, according to Polygon.

"Artyom is back and now he needs to join together with a small group of survivors and board a train and escape Moscow," Bloch said in his earlier E3 2017 interview about the game with PC Gamer.

The last part of the trailer shows an old coal-powered train exiting a terminal from the ruined city, as it started to head off to the unknown. Finally, players have a chance to leave the underground warrens of Moscow to explore the rest of post-apocalyptic Russia, as Bloch described the new game's scope.

"The whole journey takes about a year and we get to see all the seasons in the year and we get to see that journey and how the time and everything that happens along the way affects the characters and how the characters change," Bloch said.

The video below shows "Metro Exodus" nailing the feel of a desolate, post-apocalyptic city clad in ice and haunted by mutated beasts. The game is due to come out in 2018 for the PC, as well as an Xbox-exclusive title for the home console players.