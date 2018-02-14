'Metro: Exodus' News: Developer Claims New Game Is Bigger than Previous Two Combined

4A Games The team behind "Metro: Exodus" claims that the levels in the third "Metro" game will be larger than those in the first two combined.

4A Games has previously talked about how its ambition for "Metro: Exodus" was to make it a much larger game than the previous two entries in the series. That it wanted it to stand out from its predecessors but still maintain that story-driven narrative that has made the "Metro" games so memorable.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, creative director Andiry Prokhorov and executive producer Jon Bloch talked about their thought process in developing "Exodus," as well as just how big the game truly may end up becoming.

Bloch talked about how they wanted to somehow merge the linear, story-focused nature of "Metro" with something like the open-world of the "Stalker" franchise since the team behind "Exodus" had worked on both series.

"Kinda mixing the two, like the story-driven, linear experience with the possibilities and the options of an open-world game, kind of putting those together and having a hybrid," he said.

Prokhorov pitched in and mentioned how, during the game's development cycle, they have had difficulties striking the balance between the two genres. Prokhorov said, "As a result, I would say, two and a half years, we made a lot of attempt. We are receiving a lot of freedom but completely lost feeling of Metro or it's just linear again but on a big level."

According to the interview, the largest level in "Metro: Last Light" was around 100 meters to 200 meters. But, when it comes to "Exodus," some of the largest levels go as large as two square kilometers.

"In each of these big areas, there's hours of gameplay, above ground, below ground. In general, the game itself is larger than anything we've ever made before. Larger than the past two games together," Bloch said.

While the game will still have a central narrative that players can follow, those that opt to explore each of the game's massive areas will be rewarded accordingly.

"Metro: Exodus" was first announced in June 2017 during Microsoft's press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). It has no scheduled release date as of now, but the developers are aiming for a release later this year. It will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One systems.