'Metroid Prime 4' Latest News: Bandai Namco Already Developing Game

"Metroid Prime 4" is already well into development just a few months after its E3 2017 reveal, according to a new report. The next "Metroid Prime" could already be in progress under Bandai Namco Singapore, with Bandai Namco Japan planning to take over for the later stages.

The surprise announcement for "Metroid Prime 4" has been one of the biggest revelations during last year's Electronic Entertainment Expo event. Nintendo has not named a developer studio in their announcement, so it's been a bit of a surprise for "Metroid Prime" fans to learn that Bandai Namco is in charge of the project, according to Eurogamer.

YouTube/Nintendo "Metroid Prime 4" is currently in development for Nintendo Switch, as hinted in this minimal teaser shown in Er 2017 on Jun. 13, 2017.

"Metroid Prime 4," which will launch as an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch, is currently being developed by Bandai Namco Studios Singapore. In a later update, Eurogamer's Tom Phillips noted that Bandai Namco Studios Japan could be involved as well and that it might take over as Bandai Namco Singapore moves on to another project for the Nintendo Switch.

So far, everything pointing to Bandai Namco as the lead developer has been based on unconfirmed reports, as Polygon noted. The rumors do make sense, in this case, since Bandai Namco has already worked with Nintendo for a "Mario Kart" arcade title, as well as "Super Smash Bros." for the 3DS and Wii U.

With Bandai Namco already carrying a track record of delivering games for Nintendo's mobile platforms, there's a good chance that the reports are correct and that "Metroid Prime 4" is already on its way.

All that Nintendo has confirmed so far is that it has not involved Retro Studios, a development group within the company, for "Metroid Prime 4." Retro Studios worked on "Metroid Prime," "Metroid Prime 2," and "Metroid Prime 3" in the past.

The video below is Nintendo's minimalistic teaser for "Metroid Prime 4," which premiered during the E3 event in 2017.