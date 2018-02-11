'Metroid Prime 4' Report: Bandai Namco Is The One Behind the Much-Awaited Game?

YouTube/Nintendo The official logo for "Metroid Prime 4"

Bandai Namco Entertainment is reportedly working on "Metroid Prime 4."

This is according to multiple sources that spoke to Eurogamer. The Japan and Singapore studios are apparently working on the game with the former gradually taking the lead. The latter was apparently in charge of the "Metroid Prime 4" development at first, but the studio will now move on to another Nintendo Switch game, leaving the project to the Japanese division.

The new "Metroid Prime" game was announced year at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) although Nintendo kept much of the details under wraps including the studio they tapped to develop it. What Nintendo only said at that time was that Retro Studios, the developer behind the first three installments of the first-person action-adventure video game franchise, is not involved in the latest entry in the series.

Curious fans made it their mission to fill in the blanks. Many folks over at Resetera and Press Start found clues on the LinkedIn profiles of a number of developers from the Bandai Namco Singapore studio, where they referenced a "secret" and "AAA" title.

A lead designer from the studio went so far as to say that he is working on an "unannounced IP" that he described as a "first person shooter/adventure exclusive to the Nintendo Switch," which fans believe has to be "Metroid Prime 4."

The development for "Metroid Prime 4" is still in very early stages, which means that it is highly likely for the game to see the light of day this year. Eurogamer, however, believes that this will be the perfect opportunity to release the trilogy on the Nintendo Switch to prepare gamers for the arrival of the latest installment.

The "Metroid Prime" series was launched in 2002. The follow-ups, namely "Metroid Prime 2: Echoes" and "Metroid Prime 3: Corruption," were released in 2004 and 2007, respectively.

Fans might want to look out for new information about "Metroid Prime 4" next month, which will mark the 10-year anniversary of the third title's release in Japan. Perhaps, Nintendo might celebrate it by bringing the trilogy to the Nintendo Switch.