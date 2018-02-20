'Metroid Prime 4' Rumors: Game Sequel Unlikely to Arrive this Year

Nintendo A screenshot from "Metroid Prime 3: Corruption."

While "Metroid Prime 4" was briefly announced at last year's E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo), it is believed the game cannot be expected to arrive anytime soon as its development is still far from completion.

After it was reported earlier that Bandai Namco Singapore-based studio is developing of "Metroid Prime 4," a source has revealed to Eurogamer that the studio's Japan has now taken the task to develop the game. While it is now clear that Retro Studios, which created the original "Metroid Prime Trilogy" has no longer anything to do with the project, it remains unclear when the game will arrive.

According to reports,"Metroid Prime 4" is currently in the early stages of its development, and there is no indication that the game will arrive this year. However, it is suspected that a trailer for the game may be revealed at this year's E3 happening at the Los Angeles Convention Stadium from June 12 to 14, and, once this happens, fans may finally get to know how different the game will be from its predecessors, the "Metroid Prime Trilogy."

While much about the announced game is unknown, some believe that "Metroid Prime 4" will follow the tradition set by its predecessors. Hence, the upcoming game exclusively being developed for the Nintendo Switch may also feature bustling new planets and worlds to explore while telling an engaging story.

It is interesting to note that it has been 10 years since the last "Metroid Prime" game, "Metroid Prime 3: Corruption," was released. The game features Samus wrapping up her adventure with a neat little bow. As Samus travels to hyperspace for her next saga, some opine that Nintendo has a lot of options as to where they want to take the game sequel. Whether "Metroid Prime 4" will feature the return of Mother Brain, Space Pirates, and Ridley as well, fans can only speculate for now, though.