Mexican Social Media Star Shot to Death After Insulting Notorious Drug Lord on YouTube

A famous teenage Mexican YouTube star was killed on Monday after mocking a notorious drug lord. The 17-year-old Juan Luis Lagunas Rosales was reportedly partying inside a bar in Jalisco when a group of young men attacked the establishment and shot him to death.

According to the police, the attackers shot Rosales around 15 to 18 times, immediately killing him. As of this writing, nobody has been arrested for the crime and the motive for killing the social media star remains unknown, but the police are investigating if Rosales' recent YouTube video has anything to do with the murder.

Recently, Rosales posted a video insulting Mexico's "El Mencho," Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, one of the country's most notorious drug kingpins. In his video, the victim said "El Mencho a mi me pela la verga," which translates to "such my c---." The authorities are currently investigating why Rosales heavily criticized and singled out Cervantes in the video.

In Mexico, Cervantes owns the New Generation drug cartel, which he founded 10 years ago. Since founding the cartel, he has been known for making a fortune by stealing gas, kidnapping, extorting and selling guns, as well as murdering people. Previously, El Mencho, who was once a police officer, was indicted in a U.S. federal court on charges of drug trafficking, corruption and murder. Despite being in the industry for 10 years, the New Generation Drug Cartel has already achieved a legendary status in Mexico, having increased and expanded its operations throughout the country like no other criminal organization to date.

Meanwhile, Rosales, also known as "El Pirate de Culiacan" or "The Pirate of Culiacan," left his hometown Sinaloa at age 15 and grew up in Culiacan, earning a reputation for hard drinking and partying. He rose to fame on YouTube after posting viral videos of himself chugging alcohol and passing out afterward.