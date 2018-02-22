MGM Eyes 'Slumdog Millionaire' Director to Helm Next James Bond Movie

Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch Daniel Craig will be back for a fifth time as James Bond in the 2019 movie.

MGM has reportedly found a new director to helm the next Bond movie. A new report reveals that MGM and Eon are looking to sign "Slumdog Millionaire" director Danny Boyle to direct the next installment in the James Bond franchise.

Although the next James Bond movie does not have a title yet, it was previously confirmed that Daniel Craig would return to the franchise as the titular character. Last year, everything about the film seemed to be on the right track until original director Sam Mendes revealed it was time for him to step down as the helmer of the next installment. Since then, no new update has been released about the film except for MGM and Eon looking to hire someone to take Mendes' place.

Earlier this week, Variety reported that MGM and Eon both have Boyle in their sights. Although the studios reportedly have a list of potential directors to take over the project, Boyle is their top choice. The publication revealed that as of now, MGM has not yet offered any formal letter to the director but it's possible that Boyle won't take down the offer since he has always had a keen interest in directing a Bond film.

Currently, Boyle is developing an unidentified project with another studio, but no cast is still attached to it, so there is always a possibility of pushing it back so that he could helm the 25th installment in the Bond franchise. Variety also reported that the director had long been in MGM and Eon's sights to direct an installment in the Bond franchise, going back to "Skyfall" in 2012 and "Spectre" in 2015.

Boyle previously won an Oscar for his work on "Slumdog Millionaire." Aside from the film, among Boyle's other notable credits are "Trainspotting," "Steve Jobs" and "127 Hours." He also recently directed the limited series "Trust" for FX.

The next Bond film is expected to hit theaters on Nov. 8, 2019.