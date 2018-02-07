Reuters/ Kim-Kyung Hoon Family member of an MH370 passenger holds a sign outside the Yonghegong Lama Temple after a gathering of MH370 families and relatives.

The vessel deployed to continue the search for the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared from the radar for three straight days. There are still no new leads nor developments in the search mission, and now people are asking for explanation on why the search ship disappeared suddenly.

The Seabed Intelligence company Ocean Infinity based in the United States has not provided new information on the matter of its ship disappearing. According to reports, personnel were not able to track the Seabed Constructor after it turned off its satellite monitoring system.

The vessel went off the radar on Feb. 1, Thursday. It then resurfaced three days later on its way to the city of Fremantle in Western Australia. Ocean Infinity recently released its second search weekly report. However, the company did not divulge any information on the matter of the tracking system being turned off.

The Malaysian Government and Ocean Infinity are now being urged to provide detailed information by the families and relatives of the people aboard the MH370 flight. So far, still no comment from both the Malaysian Government and Ocean Infinity.

According to Ocean Infinity's second weekly report, 7500 square kilometers have been covered as of Feb. 4. The Seabed Constructor and its crew are on a break in the meantime and will commence the search on Feb. 12.

The Malaysian Government commissioned the company to resume the search for the remains and wreckage of the MH370. Ocean Infinity started the search on Jan. 10 using the Constructor and eight Autonomous Underwater Vehicles. Family members of those aboard the flight, which disappeared out of nowhere back in March 2014, are hopeful for new leads that will finally give them closure.

The disappearance of the MH370 flight is still one of the most-talked-about and controversial mysteries of the modern world.