Miami Dolphins 2018 Draft Predictions

Reuters/ Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant's succesful catch over New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler in 2017

National Football League (NFL) teams are now looking forward to the next chapter of the league with the Superbowl LII concluded. Miami Dolphins fans are excited to see who the team have their eyes on from the college league.

Several sports publications and football analyst have already released their mock draft 1.0 for the upcoming NFL draft in April. The Dolphins are placed at number 11 in the draft after six victories and 10 defeats. The Dolphins ended their season at number 3 in the American Football League team ranking next to the Buffalo Bills.

Most of the teams are looking for quarterbacks, but it is different for the Dolphins. According to NFL, Miami should keep their eyes on effective offensive guards, running backs, defensive ends, and linebackers.

There are already speculations, however, that the Dolphins might still consider drafting a QB for the next season. Fansided predicts that the Dolphins might look into acquiring Oklahoma Sooners QB Baker Mayfield. However, the article by Fansided agrees with the NFL that the Dolphins should not focus on a QB and that Miami will not be able to afford him in the first place.

SB Nation's mock draft puts Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith at number 11 for the Dolphins. The same goes for Bleacher Reports' mock draft 1.0. Courier Journal's draft, on the other hand, lists defensive tackle Maurice Hurst from the Michigan Wolverines. ESPN's elite football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. agrees with Courier Journal about adding a player skilled and efficient when it comes to tackling the Dolphins. However, Kiper is pinning offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to join the Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins have not released new updates or information about their prospect for the upcoming draft. Vegasinsider released its NFL Future Odds of which team might win the next Superbowl. The dolphins are given a 75 to 1 odds.