Miami Dolphins NFL Trade Rumors: Jarvis Landry Likely To Be Traded This Offseason

Reuters/Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) dives for the goal line to score a touchdown around New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium, Jan. 1, 2017.

The Miami Dolphins may have placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Jarvis Landry, but his future with the club remains uncertain.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are reportedly interested in trading Landry, and they have scheduled a meeting with the three-time Pro Bowler's agent this Wednesday at the annual scouting combine in Indianapolis to discuss his future.

It is interesting to note that Landry actually holds all the leverage right now. No trade can take place unless Landry signs the franchise tender. Once he does so, a trade is still unlikely unless he is willing to sign a long-term deal with the interested team.

Landry will have the luxury to wait for the deal he wants, and if he does not like the terms, he can simply stay put in Miami and earn a guaranteed $16.2 million for the 2018 season.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, Landry is reportedly seeking a deal in the range of the four-year, $58 million deal ($32 million guaranteed) the Green Bay Packers gave Davante Adams back in December.

A lot will have to fall into place for a trade to take place, but the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley thinks the Dolphins can find a way to unload the Pro Bowl wide receiver in the coming weeks.

"At this point, it would be a stunner if the Dolphins do not trade Landry in the next few weeks. As Armando Salguero explained, his $16 million franchise tag figure is crippling to the Dolphins' salary cap and, should it remain on their books, would make it all but impossible for them to be players in free agency," Beasley said in his report.

"The Dolphins are still open to hammering out a long-term deal with Landry, but it's hard to see how either side comes off its respective number. So a trade is the likeliest outcome here," he continued.

Landry caught a league-leading 112 passes for 987 yards (8.8 yards per reception) in 16 games with the Dolphins last season to go with nine touchdowns.