Miami Dolphins Place Offensive Tackle Ja'Wuan James on IR After He Suffered a Significant Hamstring Injury

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James' season is probably over.

The team has confirmed that they have placed James on the injured reserve list due to a left hamstring injury, and Dolphins head coach Adam Gase has noted that the fourth-year pro may have to undergo surgery to fix the problem.

"This was the best decision for him," Gase said, via the Miami Herald. "It's going to be about him just getting healthy. He's got a lot of time right now. Once he gets this going, we'll see how it quick it is," he added.

James went down with the injury in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' week nine matchup against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 5.

The Dolphins exercised James' fifth-year team option for 2018 earlier this year and it's guaranteed in case of injury. Gase has declined to comment when asked if James was going to be on the roster next season.

"We have to go through a long process before we even get to that. Obviously, I'm really big into making sure our guys stay here, but we're so far away from it, it's hard for me to look past tomorrow," Gase stated, according to the Miami Herald.

Jesse Davis is expected to get the start at right tackle when the Dolphins take on the Carolina Panthers on Monday night.

The third-year pro has started at left guard in the previous two games, but with Ted Larsen returning from a biceps injury, Davis will shift to right tackle on Monday's game. This will be his first start at the position.

Sam Young is an option at right tackle as well.

Meanwhile, safety T. J. McDonald has been activated from the reserve-suspended list on Saturday to fill James' place on the roster. He is expected to start at free safety alongside Reshad Jones.