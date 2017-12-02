(Photo: Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports) Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) applies pressure to Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium, Nov 19, 2017.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler has cleared the National Football League's (NFL) concussion protocol and he's expected to start this Sunday.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase made the announcement on Wednesday.

"I think he'll be all right," Gase said before Wednesday's practice, via the Dolphins' official website. "We just need to have a good week of practice and clean up some stuff, get the timing down, get the ball out on time, get open quick," he added.

Gase has previously noted that veteran quarterback Matt Moore would move back to the bench when Cutler's healthy enough to return to the field, so this move shouldn't come as a surprise.

Interestingly, Cutler's returning to the lineup just in time to face his former team, the Denver Broncos, on Sunday.

Cutler will always be known as the long-time quarterback for the Chicago Bears, but it can be argued that he actually played his best football as a member of Broncos.

The former Vanderbilt University standout was selected by the Broncos in the first round of the 2006 National Football League (NFL) draft, and he was with them for three years before he was traded to the Bears in the 2009 offseason.

The Broncos have been struggling this season, but the Dolphins still will have to deal with the likes of three-time first-team All-Pro outside linebacker Von Miller and three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris Jr. this Sunday.

"We have a tough D-line we're going against. (They're) well coached (and) relentless. (They have) probably one of the best pass rushers in football, so we've got to make sure it's got to be 11 guys doing their job to make sure we get the ball out on time," Gase said, according to the Dolphins' official website.

Gase was also a member of the Broncos coaching staff from 2009 to 2014.