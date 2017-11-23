Miami Dolphins Quarterback Jay Cutler Enters Concussion Protocol, Will Remain Starting Once He Returns

(Photo: Reuters/Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Nov. 13, 2017.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler's status for Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots is currently up in the air after he suffered a concussion in their 30–20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it seems he doesn't have to worry about losing his starting job while he is recuperating.

During a press conference on Monday, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase confirmed that they have officially placed Cutler in the National Football League's (NFL) concussion protocol, and he also noted that the embattled quarterback would continue to start once he's healthy enough to return to the field.

"Obviously him being in concussion protocol, I don't know how long this will be," Gase said, via ESPN. "Jay's really done everything I've asked him to do. So there's no reason for me to say he's not [the starter]," he continued.

Cutler got concussed last Sunday after he took a hit on the final play of the first half. He was actually struggling before he got hurt and he threw three interceptions before he left the game for good.

The veteran quarterback finished completing just six of his 12 passes for 83 yards. He also had one touchdown.

Long-time backup quarterback Matt Moore would replace Cutler in the second half. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 282 yards and he also had a touchdown as the Dolphins crawl back from a 20–7 deficit. The Dolphins would still lose the game, but Moore played really well and he was a difference-maker.

Well, Moore knows what he has to do if Cutler is unavailable and he doesn't seem to mind playing backup.

"I understand my role," Moore said after the game last Sunday, via USA Today. "My role is the backup quarterback on this team and when it's time to play it's time to play. Whatever happens, when you get the call to go, there's obviously excitement, you're fired up, you're ready to go. I've done this for a long time," he continued.