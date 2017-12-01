Miami Dolphins Running Back Damien Williams Has a Dislocated Shoulder, Could Miss Two to Three Weeks

(Photo: Reuters/James Lang-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown as Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay (22) defends in the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Heinz Field, Jan. 8, 2017.

Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams will likely have to miss some time after he injured his shoulder in the third quarter of last Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that Williams was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder. The former University of Oklahoma standout is expected to miss the Dolphins' game against the Denver Broncos this Sunday, and he may have to sit out more games until his shoulder gets better.

According to Rapoport, this type of injury typically requires two to three weeks to heal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said he has also heard the same thing from a league source, but it seems the Dolphins are still evaluating the extent of the injury. According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, Williams was scheduled to undergo more tests on Monday, but the team still haven't shared the results with the public.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase did downplay the seriousness of the injury on Monday.

"Right now we'll keep evaluating him," Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said, via the Sun-Sentinel. "I look at it as day-to-day knowing him. He's tough and what he went through [Sunday] was very painful. I'm not sure many guys would bounce back as quickly as he does," he added.

Williams didn't practice on Wednesday, and status for Sunday is currently up in the air. However, observers have noted that he will likely have to sit out the game.

With Williams and Senorise Perry (concussion) nursing injuries, the Dolphins will have to rely on Kenyan Drake to carry the load.

"I think he takes a lot of pride in what he does and he wants to be what we expect him to be, which is a guy that can help us move the chains in the run game, be extremely effective in the pass game, know what to do in protection," Gase said of Drake, according to the Sun-Sentinel.