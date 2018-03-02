Miami Heat NBA Roster Rumors: Dwyane Wade Unsure If He Will Play Next Season

Reuters/Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) goes to the basket but is denied by Toronto Raptors center Bismack Biyombo (8) in game five of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre, May 11, 2016.

Dwyane Wade may be ready to call it a career after the 2017-18 season.

During a recent interview with the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, Wade admitted that he was not sure if he would continue playing in the National Basketball Association (NBA) next season.

"This is the first summer I can say I'm just going into the summer and see how I feel and see the position this organization is in and go from there," Wade said.

"You definitely have to check that," he said when asked if he needs to determine whether he wants to continue playing.

"Do you want to put that same grind in again? As you get older, it's a different kind of grind to get ready for games, to get your body ready. [And] can you mentally go through another year and give it your all and not be checked out in the middle of that season?" he continued.

In the twilight of his career, Wade understands that he is no longer the player he once was. He can still put up big numbers occasionally like the game-high 27 points he scored in their thrilling 102-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, but he can no longer do that on a consistent basis.

Still, he has embraced his new role as an impact player off the bench.

The 12-time All-Star signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers before the start of the 2017-18 season, and on Feb. 8, he was shipped to the Heat as the Cavaliers overhauled their roster.

Wade is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and a steal in under 23 minutes per contest in six games with the Heat. He is also shooting 40.8 percent from the field, 30 percent from beyond the arc, and 81.3 percent from the free-throw line.

He helped the Heat win three NBA titles (2006, 2012 and 2013) during his time with the franchise, and he deserves the honor of having his jersey raised to the rafters once he retires.