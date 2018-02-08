Miami Heat Trade Rumors: Team Keeping Hassan Whiteside, Sources Claim

Reuters/Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward Patrick Patterson (54) during the fourth quarter in game four of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena on May 9, 2016.

While rumors claiming that the Miami Heat is trading Hassan Whiteside have been loud, the latest reports claim that the team's center will stay put and will not be traded.

As the NBA trade deadline draws near, Miami Heat fans are curious about who among its current roster of players will be traded off to other teams. After all, rumors claiming that Whiteside will be traded for another player have been around for quite sometime now.

Unconfirmed reports claim that several NBA teams have shown interest in Whiteside and that Miami Heat management has even assessed the center's market value. However, according to a source, fans of Whiteside can now breathe well as the team's center will not be traded.

"My sense is, the only way they would move him is if they could get an upgrade at the same position. They're trying to get better in the short term, but they're not out there trying to give Hassan away," an unnamed NBA executive opined.

A source has told Sporting News that despite the frustrations, Whiteside has given Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra, the team acknowledges his contributions to the Miami Heat, especially with their rise as a defensive team in the East. With Whiteside's quality of play, he is considered to be one of the factors why Miami Heat has become one of the top three seeds in the conference.

Basketball pundits opine that, while the Cleveland Cavaliers struggle, Miami Heat president Pat Riley senses an opportunity to eventually emerge on top. Hence, the team has been aggressive in the trade market. As Whiteside is considered to be a factor in pulling an upset, especially by slowing the game down, against teams like Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, it won't really be surprising if the Miami Heat decides to keep him.

Whether this will really be the case or not, the guessing game is set to conclude soon as the trade deadline happens today, February 8.