Miami Marlins MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Red Sox, Cardinals, Giants, Phillies Interested in Giancarlo Stanton

(Photo: Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park, Sept. 28, 2017.

Miami Marlins star slugger Giancarlo Stanton is expected to be the most discussed player as all 30 Major League Baseball (MLB) general managers gather for their annual meetings in Orlando, Florida this week.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies have already had preliminary discussions with the Marlins regarding a potential Stanton trade last week, and talks are expected to intensify this week.

"The Cardinals and Red Sox have shown in the past a willingness to strike early, getting a jump on the market. These are two clubs that may want to accelerate the process between the GM Meetings and December's Winter Meetings," MLB Network's Joe Frisaro said in his report.

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman has also reported that he has heard as many as seven teams were interested in the four-time All-Star, and the list is expected to expand this week.

Of course, the Marlins can work out a trade with any team they want. However, it should be noted that Stanton has a full no-trade clause so he will have the final say on where he wants to go. The right fielder may have a lot of suitors, but moving him isn't going to be easy.

Marlins president Michael Hill did say they have an idea which teams he's willing to join.

"I do have a sense, and we'll keep that internal, and at the appropriate time we'll discuss whatever we need to discuss. We work internally. We do what we need to do, and then if we need to present him with something, we'll do so at the appropriate time," Hill said, via ABC News.

Stanton led the league in home runs (59) and runs batted in (132) this season, and he is a finalist for the National League's (NL) most valuable player award.