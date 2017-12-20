(Photo: Reuters/Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (20) hits an RBI triple during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park, Aug. 12, 2015.

Outfielder Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto don't seem to be happy with the moves the Miami Marlins have made this offseason.

According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, both players have voiced their displeasure over the trades the team has made in recent weeks.

Crasnick has noted that Yelich wants to meet the Marlins' front office before he assesses his future, but it appears that Realmuto has already made up his mind and he has reportedly informed the Marlins that he prefers to be traded.

"Realmuto's representatives at CAA spoke with the Marlins recently and expressed the catcher's desire to play elsewhere in 2018, said a source. Realmuto has only three years of service time, so he's not in a position to demand a trade — only to convey his unhappiness and ask the club to accommodate his wishes to be dealt," Crasnick said in his report.

As Crasnick has pointed out, both Yelich and Realmuto have no leverage to demand a trade, so they aren't going anywhere unless the Marlins make the decision to ship them elsewhere.

Both players should continue to draw a lot of interest in the trade market this offseason, though. However, Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill has recently indicated that they aren't interested in trading away their players who are under team control for multiple seasons.

"Should we feel like we need to make a trade involving any of our under contract, controllable players, we will be the ones who initiate that conversation and always do what's best for the organization," Hill said, according to ESPN.

The Marlins have already parted ways with reigning National League (NL) most valuable player Giancarlo Stanton, All-Star left fielder Marcell Ozuna and All-Star second baseman/shortstop Dee Gordon as they continue to shed salary in order to reach their $90 million target payroll for next season. Will they trade away Yelich and Realmuto as well this winter?