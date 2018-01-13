Miami Marlins MLB Trade Rumors: Starlin Castro Wants to Be Traded

(Photo: Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro (14) hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Yankee Stadium, Sept 12, 2016.

Starlin Castro hasn't been a member of the Miami Marlins for long, but he's already thinking about leaving.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Castro has asked the Marlins to trade him because he doesn't want to be a part of another rebuild. The four-time All-Star went through the process once before when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs, and he clearly doesn't want to go through that again.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson has also reported that a source confirmed to him Castro wants to leave, and the Marlins are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the second baseman since they still want to shed more salary.

However, the Marlins will likely have a hard time getting equal value back if they trade Castro this offseason.

"Many organizations have already met their needs at second base, the position Castro has played most recently. And players such as Neil Walker and Howie Kendrick remain available in free agency. While it's possible to imagine a few landing spots for Castro, it seems unlikely he'd be heavily pursued," Jeff Todd said in his column for MLB Trade Rumors.

"Still just 27 years of age, Castro is coming off of his best offensive season in some time," Todd continued. "But he was a below-average performer in each of the prior two seasons and has not graded as a plus defender in the middle infield," he added.

The Marlins acquired Castro from the New York Yankees last month as part of the Giancarlo Stanton trade, and many have speculated that it's only a matter of time before Miami flip him for more prospects.

Castro posted a 0.300/0.338/0.454 slash line in 112 games with the Yankees last season, and he also recorded 16 home runs, 63 runs batted in and 18 doubles in 473 plate appearances.