Miami Marlins MLB Trade Rumors: Team Still Looking to Move Starlin Castro

(Photo: Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) New York Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro (14) hits a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Yankee Stadium, Sept. 12, 2016.

Second baseman Starlin Castro may never get the chance to suit up for the Miami Marlins.

According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, the Marlins are trying to "attach" Castro in trade discussions involving their other players as they continue to look for a way to move him.

The New York Yankees shipped Castro to Miami as part of the Giancarlo Stanton trade earlier this month, but it didn't take long for reports to come out saying that the Marlins were already looking to move him elsewhere.

Castro actually did fairly well during his stint with the Yankees, but he's not part of the Marlins' long-term plans.

Interestingly, Marlins director of player development and scouting Gary Denbo has recently said that he expects to see Castro with the team next season.

"At this point, he's on our roster. I expect him to be part of the team," Denbo said, via the Miami Herald.

"Starlin Castro is a good major-league player. He does provide power for that position. He's got some of the best hands for a hitter that you will see in the major leagues. We needed to fill a hole at that position. ... Starlin will do that very well," he added.

Castro posted a 0.300/0.338/0.454 slash line in 112 games with the Yankees last season, and he also had 16 home runs, 63 runs batted in and 18 doubles in 473 plate appearances. He is slated to earn $10 million next season and $11 million in 2019.

Meanwhile, Heyman has also mentioned that the Marlins are reluctant to part ways with outfielder Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto. However, that didn't stop the Chicago White Sox from checking in on Yelich, per ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

Crasnick did note that talks between the Marlins and the White Sox didn't "advance beyond the 'routine dialogue' stage."