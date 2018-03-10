Michael B.Jordan Offers to Pay for Fan's Broken Retainer

Facebook/ BlackPantherMovie Marvel's new film "Black Panther" starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and more

A fan of Michael B. Jordan broke her dental retainer while watching his favorite actor topless in "Black Panther." After the fan took to Twitter to share what happened, Jordan offered to pay for her retainer replacement.

A 17-year-old fan of Jordan had to make an emergency visit to her orthodontist after accidentally breaking her retainer while watching a shirtless Jordan onscreen on Marvel's "Black Panther." The fan, Sophia Robb, shared on Twitter how she snapped her retainer when Jordan took his shirt off during a fight scene with Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa.

"So it was the scene where Killmonger took his shirt off for the battle to become king of Wakanda. I pressed my tongue against my permanent retainer and clenched my jaw so hard that the wire disconnected from my teeth," Robb tweeted. In the film, Jordan plays the villainous Killmonger.

On Monday, the fan noticed that there was a story circulating on Twitter about a girl who broke her retainer while watching Jordan on "Black Panther." Although she felt that it was her story, she was not sure it was her because her name was not mentioned in it. She then tweeted, "Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist's tumblr. This is a post about me? I'm going to kill myself."

Since Monday, Robb's tweet has been retweeted at least 131,000 times and has earned 519,000 likes. The following day, Jordan followed her and wrote, "Since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers, let me know if I can replace them."

Ultimately, Robb's orthodontist was able to glue Robb's retainer back together, and Robb responded to Jordan's offer, saying, "It honestly was worth breaking my retainer over." She also told the "Creed" star that she's honored and grateful to have been followed by the actor on Twitter.