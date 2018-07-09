Michael Bublé Admits Almost Quitting Music After Son Noah's Cancer Diagnosis

(Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Amanda Gabbard) Featured in the image is singer Michael Buble

Canadian crooner Michael Bublé admitted that he almost opted to stop singing after his son Noah was diagnosed with cancer.

In an interview with Herald Sun, the 42-year-old Grammy winner said that he considered retiring from the music industry.

"Family is what matters. The health of my children is number one. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith -- all of it is easily number one," Bublé stated in the interview.

He also admitted that he does not enjoy talking about the painful chapter in his family's life.

He confessed that he doesn't really talk much about this, even to his friends, since it hurts him. "It's my boy. He's a superhero, he doesn't need to relive it over and again. But I've been to hell. And you know what, hell seems like a really nice place to vacation compared to where we've been," he added.

The "It's a Beautiful Day" singer first opened up about the sad news regarding the health of his and wife Luisana Lopilato's then-3-year-old son through Facebook in November 2016, saying that they were planning to put their careers on hold to spend all their time in helping their oldest son to get well.

In 2017, Noah's reportedly got better and almost fully recovered. This allowed Bublé to go back to music in November last year.

Things also seemed to be doing well for the family since then. In February this year, Bublé and his wife revealed that they will welcome their third child together. They also mentioned that their next child will be a baby girl through an interview with Irish radio show Today FM.

"I've got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I've actually never said that before in public," Bublé happily announced while talking to radio show host Ian Dempsey. "I've got a daughter coming," the singer went on to mention.