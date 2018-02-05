Michael Bublé Expecting Third Child With Wife Luisana Lopilato

Reuters/Brendan McDermid Canadian singer Michael Buble poses for a portrait while promoting his new album 'Michael Buble: To Be Loved' in New York April 25, 2013. Picture taken April 25, 2013.

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting their third child.

They say third time's the charm and it appears to look that way for Michael Bublé and his wife despite the recent health struggles they have faced. It has been confirmed that the Canadian crooner and Lopilato are expecting their third child together. The news has been confirmed by the couple's representative after rumors regarding the Lopilato's current condition began circulating online, with speculations intensifying after the 30-year-old actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a loose-fitting top.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the Argentinian Lopilato is already two and a half months along in her pregnancy.

This is certainly great news for the 42-year-old singer and his actress wife who had earlier struggled with quite the heartbreak when their four-year-old son, Noah, had been diagnosed with liver cancer.

"We are devastated by the recent cancer diagnosis of our eldest son Noah who is currently in treatment in the United States. We've always talked a lot about the importance of the family and the love we have for our children," Bublé revealed in a statement. "Luisana and I are going to spend all our time and attention to help Noah to get better, by suspending our professional activities for now," the statement went on to say.

The couple had also asked their fans to pray for them while they go through with this unfortunate ordeal but have also expressed their hope of winning this battle through the support of their fans, friends and family as well as their faith with God.

In April 2017, Lopilato gave an update regarding her son's battle with liver cancer saying that Noah had a long recovery ahead of him after it was revealed that he is getting treatment in the United States. Despite this, she says he has been doing well.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are also parents to a two-year-old son, Elias.