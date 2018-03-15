Michael Cera Sparks Marriage Rumors with Gold Ring

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast members Michael Cera and Rosario Dawson pose with Lego characters at the premiere of the movie "The LEGO Batman Movie" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, 2017.

Media outlets believe actor Michael Cera secretly married his longtime girlfriend named Nadine after the pair was spotted out in Brooklyn wearing gold wedding bands.

The two were all smiles as they braved the cold in New York City over the weekend sporting similar but different colored Canada Goose coats and beanies. Because the pair was not wearing any gloves, the paparazzi immediately noticed the band that stood out from Cera's ring finger.

A representative for the actor cannot be reached for comment but, according to Us Weekly, Cera and his girlfriend indeed got married. The magazine said it was revealed by a source. According to Us, the 29-year-old actor has been wearing the ring since January 2017 at least. It is still unknown how and when the pair started dating.

Cera has always been extremely private about his personal life. A couple of years ago, it was revealed that he dated and almost married "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" co-star Aubrey Plaza, all without the public's knowledge. According to Plaza, they became close after filming the comedy, which premiered back in 2010. News of their dating only came out in 2016.

"Oh, Michael. I dated him for a long time," she said in an interview for podcast "What's the Tee?" with RuPaul and Michelle Visage in November 2016. "A year and a half. We drove across the country after we shot that movie and almost got married in Vegas."

Plaza explained then that their breakup was amicable and that they continue to be good friends. "We love each other," she shared. "He's just a weird little freak, and we speak the same language. He's one of the funniest people I know."

Cera is famous for starring in iconic movies like "Juno" and "This Is the End." He previously starred in the ongoing comedy series "Arrested Development" and is slated to appear again for a guest role in the upcoming season 5.