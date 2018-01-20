Michael Douglas Denies Accusations of Sexual Misconduct From Journalist

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Michael Douglas accused of sexual misconduct by a journalist.

Recent reports have revealed that joining the long list of actors that have been accused of sexual misconduct since disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein is actor Michael Douglas. According to his accuser, Douglas allegedly engaged in a sexual act right in front of her.

According to reports, the encounter began with journalist and author Susan Braudy was placed in charge of the New York headquarters of Douglas' production company. The sexual act did not start until later, when Douglas began talking about an affair with Kathleen Turner and making blunt comments about the journalist's sex life and body. As a result, Braudy would often wear unflattering clothes so as to throw off Douglas' attention on her. Despite her efforts, there was a specific day when she peered at Douglas and saw that he was rubbing his genitals in front of her.

During the aftermath of Douglas' sexual misconduct, Braudy was asked to sign a confidentiality agreement. She was terminated from her position in the same year. In response to the accusations, Douglas has denied the act and has taken a "preemptive" step by addressing the issue less than a week after Braudy spoke about it to several publications.

"I'd confess to anything I thought I was responsible for. And it was most certainly not masturbating in front of this woman. This reeks. I would have respected if she had reached out to me any time over these years, to share her pain or concerns and I would have been the first one to respond. But this, going directly to the newspapers or whatever you want to call them, it just reeks of something else. I'm upset. It wasn't the new year I had anticipated. I'm having a hard time understanding it," Douglas told Deadline in an interview.

Regardless, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.