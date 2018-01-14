Michael J. Fox Joins 'Designated Survivor' Cast

Facebook/DesignatedSurvivor Promotional image for 'Designated Survivor'

"Back to the Future" and "The Good Wife" star Michael J. Fox is joining the cast of "Designated Survivor." Earlier this week, a publication confirmed that the actor would return to TV to play a lawyer in the ABC drama.

Fox will reportedly appear in the ABC series in a five-episode arc as Ethan West, a lawyer based in Washington whom President Tom Kirkman's cabinet will hire to investigate a massive information leak. His character description reveals that he is a "high-flying and connected" lawyer, whose role will be to probe into the alleged leak of former president Cornelius Moss's classified information.

As Deadline reports, Fox's character is hype-competitive and relentless, and he only puts his allegiance to his mandate. Viewers of the show can expect his personality to make him one of the most unpredictable and daunting adversaries to Kiefer Sutherland's POTUS. Considering their varying dispositions, it is highly likely that West and Kirkman will have a hard time being at ease with each other.

Fox is best known for his role in the legal drama "The Good Wife," where he played the shrewd and pessimistic litigator named Louis Canning. The Canadian-American actor also starred in the "Back to the Future" trilogy where he portrayed Marty McFly. His other notable roles include Mike Flaherty in "Spin City" and Alex P. Keaton in "Family Ties." He previously won five Emmys, four Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role in the ABC sitcom "Spin City."

The actor also worked as a voice-over in films "Stuart Little" and "Atlantis: The Lost Empire." He also had recurring guest roles and cameo appearances in "Boston Legal," "Scrubs," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Rescue Me." He has released three books throughout his career.

"Designated Survivor" returns on ABC on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 10 p.m. EST.