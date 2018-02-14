Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Throw Baby Shower for 'BabyShark No. 2'

Reuters/Mike Segar Michael Phelps will become a dad for the second time as his wife Nicole is pregnant again.

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole recently celebrated the forthcoming arrival of their second child by throwing a baby shower.

The most-decorated Olympian of all time couldn't help but throw a baby shower for his soon-to-arrive second baby whom he and his wife now call "BabyShark No. 2." The event was held last Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona and they were joined by their friends and family for the occasion who didn't hesitate to share the fun they had on Instagram. Michael and Nicole's firstborn Boomer had also been at the baby shower and even had his own cake.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old beauty queen shared a photo of herself together with Michael while he held her growing baby bump. "Such an amazing day celebrating our #babyshark!!" she captioned the picture. "We are so thankful for everyone who was able to be with us and everyone who was with us in spirit," Nicole added.

Michael also shared a photo on his Instagram page featuring Nicole and Boomer, thanking everyone who came for the baby shower.

While the couple has yet to reveal the sex of their baby, there are fans who believe that their second child might be a girl. This speculation came after the baby shower where Michael could be seen wearing a pink shirt which fans believe may be an indication of the baby's sex.

Michael and Nicole tied the knot back in June 2017. In August, they both revealed that they would become parents for the second time. While it looks like they already content with their growing family, Michael and Nicole may not just stop with two children. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 23-time Olympic champion opened up about their family plans, saying: "We always talked about three, so the second one is on the way. We'll see what happens. We're going man-to-man now, and it's probably going to be more challenging. Boomer is at the point now where he's running all over the place."