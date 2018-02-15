Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Welcome Their Second Child

Reuters/Marcos Brindicci Michael Phelps celebrates his team's gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Victory Ceremony, Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 13, 2016.

Michael Phelps is officially a father for the second time after his wife Nicole gave birth to a baby boy.

US swimmer Michael Phelps may be the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 Olympic medals to his name, but just recently, the 32-year-old has received another achievement that is probably worth more than any medals he could receive: the gift of being a father for the second time around. Just recently, it was revealed that Phelps and his wife Nicole had given birth to their second child together, who they named Beckett Richard Phelps.

Not wasting his time, the Olympic swimmer quickly took to Instagram to share the wonderful news with his followers as well as to introduce his new baby boy to the world. "Magical moments yesterday ... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world!" he said in his post, which came with a picture of the newborn together with his wife and his eldest son Boomer. "We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible!#familyof4now," he added.

Former beauty queen Nicole Phelps (née Johnson) also shared a sweet picture of their family on Instagram saying she is now surrounded by boys and she is happier.

The couple just recently held a baby shower for baby Beckett last Sunday.

Michael and Nicole first met back in 2007 and dated until 2012. After breaking up for a few years, the couple reconnected in 2015 and then secretly wed each other in 2016 just after welcoming their first son, Boomer. News of their union broke a few months after the wedding.

While Phelps may be considered as one of the greatest Olympians of all time, he is now focusing his days on his growing family.