Michael Schumacher Health Update 2018: Doctor Tells Family Not to Give Up Hope

Reuters/Tony Gentile Doctor tells family that there is still a chance for recovery.

There has been little news about German racer Michael Schumacher's health condition and status after a devastating accident back in December 2013. But a doctor has recently informed the family that they should not give up hope, and that there is still a chance for the athlete to recover.

According to reports, Professor Mark Obermann of the Centre for Neurology at Asklepios Clinic in Germany informed the family of a study that showcases how there are good results of patients in a vegetative state recovering from their injuries.

"According to a Swedish study, between 30 and 40 percent of patients have regained consciousness within four years," he said. "Many can come back to life and see how their children and grandchildren grow up, what plans they have or what else happens in the family or in the circle of friends."

However, he does emphasize that the patient will make a full recovery but, in that situation, consciousness might as well be just as good. He also states that the best thing the family can do for him right now is to continue to watch over him, talk to him, and keep in physical contact with him as it could help hasten his recovery.

Schumacher is a seven-time Formula One world champion who, unfortunately, suffered a skiing accident in 2013 that placed him in a medically induced coma. He then proceeded to get transferred to different hospitals for rehabilitation before finally being moved to his home in September 2014 for further rehab.

It was reported that Schumacher was paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair while also being unable to communicate or remember things properly.

He recently celebrated his 49th birthday in early January to which his daughter created a post on Instagram with a heartfelt message cheering him on to recover from his injuries.