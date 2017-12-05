Michael Schumacher Health Update: Family Hopeful for a Medical Miracle

Reuters/Tony Gentile Michael Schumacher is still recovering from a severe head injury he suffered back in 2013.

Nearly four years after suffering a brain injury caused by a tragic accident in the Alps, Michael Schumacher is yet to be seen in public. Concrete details on his health condition likewise remain vague.

A recent report, however, said that the champion racer has been showing signs of improvement, which has kept his family hoping for a recovery. According to a report from The Mirror, the family of the German racing legend is praying for a miracle that would turn Schumacher's condition the other way. A family friend said that "Corinna and the children hope to this day that a medical miracle happens."

Moreover, German magazine Bravo Sports also reported back in September that the revered driver will be transferred to Dallas, Texas, where a specialist could help turn the tide in his favor. "We have extensive experience with trauma patients," said Dr. Mark Meeks, a brain specialist. "There is probably no clinic in Europe that handles as many cases as we do," he added.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel, one of Schumacher's friends, shared in an interview with Blick some of his thoughts regarding the accident. "What, that's how long ago it happened? That is an extremely long time ago. You can see how time flies," said Vettel.

"Of course, Michael is still missed by Formula One. And especially we at Ferrari would be happy if he could stand by our side with advice in the race for the world title. If anyone knows how to move forward, then it is him," Schumacher's comrade added.

Despite the family choosing to employ a total media blackout regarding the racer's condition, updates, regardless of how scarce they may seem, continue to come out online. Express reported that Schumacher is said to be receiving treatment amounting to £115,000 a week, and has been responding "well in the circumstances."

The seven-time world champion and Formula One icon was skiing at the Meribel Resort in the French Alps in December of 2013 when he suffered a severe head injury. He was airlifted to the Grenoble Hospital where he was put into an induced coma before going through two critical operations to save his life.