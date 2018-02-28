Michael Schumacher Health Update: Hopes Of Recovery Still Alive For F1 Legend

Reuters/Sergio Moraes Legendary F1 champion Michael Schumacher

It's been four years since the fateful accident that put legendary F1 racer Michael Schumacher into a medically induced coma. While his current state of health remains private, the hope that the driver will be able to recover still remains alive.

Back in January, a medical expert told fans that "they should not lose hope" as Schumacher continues his recovery from his horrific injury. There is still a possibility that the 49-year old racer can recuperate from his injuries based on a recent study of people who have been under the same circumstances.

Professor Mark Obermann, Director of the Centre for Neurology at the Asklepios clinic in Seesen, Germany cited data from people who have been in vegetative states. According to Obermann, nearly half of the patients were able to wake up and even "come back to life."

"According to a Swedish study, between 30 and 40 percent of patients have regained consciousness within four years," Obermann said. "Many can come back to life and see how their children and grandchildren grow up, what plans they have or what else happens in the family or in the circle of friends."

While his words did not specifically mention a full recovery, it's more than enough for supporters of Schumacher to keep their hopes up. While the family has kept details of his recovery in private, they have not failed to give updates on his current health.

While he is able to stand with the help of therapists, he is still far from being able to walk on his own two legs. This is contrary to earlier claims by a magazine that Schumacher can "walk again."

In Dec. 23, 2013, while out skiing with his 14-year-old son in the French Alps, Schumacher suffered life-threatening injuries after he fell and hit his head on a rock. The news of his accident shocked the racing world and an outpouring of support came from those involved in the industry as well as fans.

While Schumacher's recovery is still far from assured, the continued support and family love and care which played an important part in his recovery will continue to be important in the coming years.