Reuters/Sergio Moraes Legendary F1 champion Michael Schumacher

Four years after his tragic skiing accident, information about Michael Schumacher's health condition remains a mystery. Yet a German medical expert claimed that fans of the legendary racer should not "give up hope."

In a recent report from British publication Express, Professor Mark Obermann from the Centre for Neurology at the Asklepios Clinic in Seesen, Germany reminded fans of the seven-time F1 champion that they should remain positive about Schumacher's condition.

"According to a Swedish study, between 30 and 40 percent of patients have regained consciousness within four years," the director of the center stated. While the health expert acknowledged that Schumacher might still not have a full recovery, he also said that his condition might somehow improve. "Many can come back to life and see how their children and grandchildren grow up, what plans they have or what else happens in the family or in the circle of friends."

Schumacher suffered from a near-death ski accident on Dec. 29, 2013 while he and his son Mick were on a holiday with the family in the French Alps. He was placed in a medically induced coma due to traumatic brain injury, until the doctors announced that his condition became stable in March 2014.

In June of the same year, Schumacher regained his consciousness and was transferred to the University Hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland, then went home in September to continue his rehabilitation at his private facility.

Schumacher's family decided not to issue any updates about his health condition, but French media outlet L'Equipe that was spotted by Autoweek revealed that a small home within his property in Switzerland was converted into a care facility where he can continue his treatments.

The report also mentioned that the journalists went to the outskirts of Schumacher's property, but they were banned by the security. But the photographer claimed that they understand the situation. "It's our job to follow what is happening. We have taken some pictures but decided not to add them to our database. Publishing pictures of a person in a situation like that would only damage the publisher's image," the report stated.