It has been more than four years since Michael Schumacher, an icon in the world of racing, was involved in a skiing accident.

Schumacher sustained serious head injuries from that accident, The Guardian reported, and he was in critical condition in the immediate aftermath of the event.

More than four years removed from that accident, not much of anything has been revealed about the current condition of the legendary racing figure.

Many of Schumacher's fans have been waiting to hear about what has happened to him in the months and years since the unfortunate event, but specific details remain lacking and understandably so.

During this trying time, Schumacher's dearest friends and family members have decided that they do not want to discuss this particular topic.

Back in December of 2016, near the three-year mark of the accident, Schumacher's manager, Sabine Kehm reiterated that "Michael's health is not a public issue, and so we will continue to make no comment in that regard," The Telegraph reported.

As much as many of Schumacher's fans may want to hear about specific details pertaining to his condition, it is clear that this is simply not a subject that the people close to the racer wish to discuss at this point.

Still, it is also quite clear that there are more than a few fans of Schumacher's who are holding out hope that good news will one day be shared.

When Professor Mark Obermann, the director of the Centre for Neurology at the Asklepios Clinic in Seesen, Germany, urged Schumacher's fans not to give up hope, there were many who indicated that they were still indeed hoping that things will turn out well.

Professor Obermann also mentioned that the love and care coming from Schumacher's family remain immensely important, Express UK reported.

