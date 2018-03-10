Michael Schumacher Update: Formula 1 Legend Honored by Fans, Racers With a Huge Flag

Michael Schumacher may have disappeared from the public eye following his accident and hospitalization, but his fans have clearly not forgotten the Formula 1 legend. His avid supporters hoisted a huge banner during the pre-season test races in Barcelona, a tribute that measures 30 meters long.

The gigantic flag, which has been hanging down from the top of the main grandstand in the Catalan city circuit, says "Michael Forever" as a tribute to the ill-fated former racing superstar, as The Daily Express reported with images.

Reuters/Scott Wensley Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany smiles at the back of the pits ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne in this March 24, 2011 file photo.

"Michael forever! Forza Michael! This banner at the Barcelona circuit stands for the thoughts and good wishes of millions of fans all over the world!" Alessa-Luisa Naujoks, a reporter for Formula 1, posted on social media.

The flag, which came in a red and white design, was produced by members of the official Ferrari Fan Club in Italy. The banner also carried the logo of Ferrari and the name of the club.

The current health condition of Michael Schumacher still remains one of the more closely guarded secrets not just in Formula 1, but in the overall field of sports even today, more than four years since his grievous accident while skiing in the French Alps in December of 2013.

At the time, the former Formula One racer has just retired a year prior, in 2012.

Michael Schumacher's family has since completely hidden away the Formula 1 legend, or details about his health status, from the public eye ever since his accident in 2013.

Mr. Schumacher's agent, Sabine Kehm, has maintained the Schumacher family's strong stance that his current status is not for public knowledge, even for his fans.

"Such speculation is irresponsible, because given the seriousness of his injuries, his privacy is very important. Unfortunately, they also give false hopes to many involved people," Kehm said in a court hearing last year.