Michael Sheen News: Willing to Take Less Money to Bridge Pay Gap

American actor Michael Sheen has recently stated that he is more than willing to receive reduced salary in order for other actresses to take equal pay. Sheen stated this during a gender equality rally, which took place in London, U.K.

According to reports, the rally called "March4Women" saw a number of other celebrities such as Bianca Jagger, Anne-Marie Duff, Natalie Imbruglia, Biffy Clyro. These celebrities and others who attended the march are advocating that women and men should have equal footing "across the board," and that no form of prejudice should exist at this point in time.

The rally took place during the 100th anniversary of women having the right to vote, which was a turning point for the country in terms of gender equality. The event brought thousands of men and women together as they advocated in the street

The 49-year-old "Masters of Sex" actor spoke during the event saying that it is "absolutely imperative that no matter what the industry, no matter what the profession, that people should be paid the same for doing the same work." The issue of wage gap between genders is still a relevant issue in the U.K., especially in the entertainment industry.

Furthermore, Sheen voiced out that the movements need to remain relevant in order for progress to truly take place. The movement, Sheed added, should not only target certain people who have committed atrocities against the opposite sex, but should also urge others to reflect on how to better themselves.

In fact, Mark Wahlberg decided to donate $1.5 million dollars, which is the amount of money that was given to him to re-do some of the scenes for the upcoming film "All the Money in the World," to women's rights campaign such as the #MeToo and the "Time's Up Movement." This is after he found out that his co-star, Michelle Williams, had been only paid $80 a day for doing the same task.