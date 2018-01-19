Michael Wolff's Donald Trump White House Exposé 'Fire & Fury' to Become TV Series

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2018.

It looks like US president Donald Trump has another reason to get angry as Michael Wolff's "Fire & Fury" is confirmed to become a television series.

Endeavor Content has reportedly purchased the production and television rights to Michael Wolff's best-selling Donald Trump exposé "Fire & Fury: Inside The Trump White House." With this news, the public could only expect to see a television adaptation of No.1 selling book.

The deal made by Endeavor Content is said to be in seven figures, and while they do intend to make the book crossover into television, no network has been attached as of yet. Wolff himself will be executively producing the series while Two Cities Television CEO and BBC executive Michael Jackson is onboard as a producer.

"Fire & Fury: Inside The Trump White House" mainly tells the story of Trump's first year as president with an emphasis on it being in disarray. The book also portrays Trump as highly unprepared for his role as president of the United States. The book also features quotes from Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist who called Trump's 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer as "treasonous." Bannon eventually resigned from his position at Breitbart News after his statement had come to light. Quotes from Ivanka Trump mocking her father's hairstyle are also featured in the book.

Upon publication, President Trump quickly attacked the book as well as Steve Bannon, saying, "We are going to take a strong look at our country's libel laws so that when somebody says something that is false and defamatory about a person, that person will have meaningful recourse in our courts."

"Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book," Trump also said in a Twitter post.

Wolff says that he had taken into account over 200 interviews and was himself given access to the White House.