Michelle Obama Could Not Help But Praise 'Black Panther'

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama watched Marvel's "Black Panther" last weekend and had nothing but kind words to say about it. In fact, she was so pleased with the film that she even took to Twitter to congratulate the team behind it, praising "Black Panther" for the inspiration it gives people from all walks of life.

"Black Panther" just opened in theaters a few days ago, but millions of people around the world have already gone to theaters to witness it. One of them was Obama, who tweeted on Sunday her reaction after watching the film. "Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people from all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories," she wrote.

"Black Panther" is the first superhero film to depict people of color in major roles. Previously, actress Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Mother of Wakanda in the film, told People how impressed she was with the way "Black Panther" depicts "all the wounds and all the disconnection" that generations of African Americans have felt in America. She suggested that the film particularly instills a sense of pride to the black people who have only taken on minor roles in superhero films.

Aside from Obama, world-famous TV personality Oprah Winfrey also expressed on Twitter how happy she was with the film, saying it was "phenomenal." "Layers and layers of it. Wakunda ForEveeeerrrr," she wrote.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, "Black Panther" stars Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Guirira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Sterling K. Brown, and John Kani. Its estimated three-day gross was $192 million domestically, the highest debut ever recorded in history for a February film.