Michelle Obama To Release Memoir In December

Reuters/Jim Bourg Former US First Lady Michelle Obama is set to release her first-ever memoir, "Becoming," on Nov. 13 this year.

Michelle's first-ever memoir, "Becoming," will be internationally published by the Crown Publisher Group in 24 languages on Nov. 13. This much was revealed by Penguin Random House on Sunday.

As with most memoirs, "Becoming" will be an intimate narrative of Michelle's life and experiences written from a first-person point of view. Emerging as one of the most well-known first ladies, Michelle's memoir is highly anticipated to inspire many readers.

The book will tell stories from Michelle's childhood Chicago's South Side to her stories as the first African American First Lady and a mother of two. According to the Becoming Michelle Obama website, the book will also deeply reveal Obama's advocacy for women and girls around the world.

"Writing 'Becoming' has been a deeply personal experience. It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life," the former first lady said in a statement obtained by Newsweek.

Last year, Penguin Random House won the auction for books from former US President Barack Obama and Michelle. The company acquired world publication rights for books from each of them. "Becoming" is part of this deal. Reportedly, the Obamas will be donating a significant portion of their income to charities, including the Obama Foundation.

The Crown Publisher Group, a Penguin Random House imprint, has already published books written by Barack, namely: "Dreams of My Father," "The Audacity of Hope," and "Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters." The former president is yet to publish another memoir under the Penguin Random House deal.

"With their words and their leadership, they changed the world, and every day, with the books we publish at Penguin Random House, we strive to do the same," Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle told the Penguin Random House website.

"Now, we are very much looking forward to working together with President and Mrs. Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance," Dohle added.