Michelle Williams Looks Tense in New 'Venom' Set Video

Reuters/Jason Redmond Tom Hardy leads the cast of "Venom," the movie about the "Spider-Man" villain.

Since actress Michelle Williams was cast in the "Venom" movie, fans have never seen any image or footage of her on the set of the upcoming film. Recently, however, a new "Venom" set video has surfaced online, offering the first glimpse at Williams as Eddie Brock's (Tom Hardy) ex-wife, Ann Weying.

Turkish pop culture site Kulturpat posted the video on Twitter, showing Williams and Hardy as they engage in a conversation in front of a bank. In the video, Williams is dressed in business attire and seems overwrought. At one point in the video, she picks up a brown moving box, hinting that this scene happens after she gets fired from her job.

Details about the Williams' role in "Venom" are still scarce, but one can be certain that she's going to do well in the film, just as she did in her previous projects. Williams rose to fame when she joined the cast of the teen drama "Dawson's Creek." After appearing in the series, she went on to assume acclaimed roles in films like "Brokeback Mountain" and "Shutter Island." She also starred in the Broadway revival of "Cabaret," as well as in "The Greatest Showman" and "All the Money in the World."

Meanwhile, details on the "Venom" film are still scarce, although a few details have come out in recent weeks. Its story is reportedly based on "Venom: Lethal Defender," where Venom was revealed to have been formed by a bond forged between Eddie Brock and a symbiote.

As for its cast, a new report suggests that Jenny Slate has been tapped to play Dora Skirth, a character specially created for the film. In the film, Dora Skirth works for the Life Foundation, which plans on replicating Tom Hardy's symbiote and ends up producing more. Scott Haze is also rumored to play Roland Treece, one of the board members of the foundation.

"Venom" will hit theaters on Oct. 5.