Reuters/Mike Blake Michelle Williams has responded to Mark Wahlberg's donation of .5 million to the Time's Up movement in her name.

"Today isn't about me," she said. "My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice. Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours," Williams added.

It should be remembered that following the sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey, he was inevitably dropped from the film "All the Money in the World" and was replaced by Christopher Plummer. However, reshoots had to be done in order to accommodate Plummer's involvement in the film. because of this, Mark Wahlberg's agency has managed to secure an additional $1.5 million in reshoot fees. However, Michelle Williams was left with only $1,000 since her contract included reshoots.

While neither Wahlberg nor Williams commented on the matter, the difference in their pay sparked controversy related to the issue of unequal pay for men and women. Finally acknowledging the issue on Saturday, Wahlberg released a statement saying that he would be donating $1.5 million to the Time's Up campaign in Michelle Williams' name, explaining that he is all for equal pay.

His agency, WME (William Morris Endeavor Entertainment), also announced that they would be donating $500,000 to the movement in the actress's name. Wahlberg and WME's donations would be used to help in setting up a legal defense fund for the victims of sexual harassment. WME also represents Michelle Williams.